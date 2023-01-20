“I think it’s something that we shouldn’t forget and take for granted. And I think our nation is a better nation because of the civil rights movement. We’re better today. I don’t think we’ve overcome all of the obstacles that we’re going through, but we are in a better place. We’ve come a mighty long ways, but we’ve still got a ways to go.”
Those words were shared by a retired pastor, Rev. James Thompson, on the occasion of Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in Greenwood, organized by Donald Burton and Dream Builders, and they certainly ring true.
One need not look too far in our own state and in our nation to know that while much has been accomplished in bridging race relations, a chasm yet remains, and it is one that is often dealt with violently still.
To those who participated in the march, to those who in some way celebrated the life of King and acknowledged his legacy and contributions to the civil rights movement, we give a thumbs up.
We do, however, echo a concern raised by Donald Burton, organizer of the annual march, who took note of the absence of elected city officials. The City of Greenwood has experienced its own share of racial strife and many words have been spoken about the need to address gun violence and race relations, this would have been a good time to signal some solidarity and unity by participating.
Participating can send a positive message. Not participating sends an equally powerful, but not so positive, message.
“A simple earthquake could cause that dam to shift and break and cause all that horrid waste to spill on down.”
That was what state Sen. Billy Garrett told the Index-Journal for a story published on Christmas Eve about the Conestee Dam, which is all that keeps 2.3 million cubic yards of toxic waste from flowing into Lake Greenwood, the county’s source of drinking water. That masonry dam is now in its 130th year, well past its projected life of 50 years.
How many earthquakes have recorded in South Carolina of late? Ask the folks of Elgin. Instead of a “Welcome to Elgin, population 1,620” sign, the town should consider erecting one that reads “Welcome to Elgin, Home of 20 Earthquakes in 2022.”
OK, so Elgin isn’t all that close to the Conestee Dam and neither is Centerville, South Carolina. The one in Dorchester County, not Anderson County. But we all know our region has had its share of quakes through the years.
So, we reckon we’ll give the good Earth a thumbs up for not having a whole lotta shakin’ goin’ on up our way. We’d sure hate to test that dam, especially since it’s far outlived its life expectancy.