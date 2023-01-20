“I think it’s something that we shouldn’t forget and take for granted. And I think our nation is a better nation because of the civil rights movement. We’re better today. I don’t think we’ve overcome all of the obstacles that we’re going through, but we are in a better place. We’ve come a mighty long ways, but we’ve still got a ways to go.”

Those words were shared by a retired pastor, Rev. James Thompson, on the occasion of Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in Greenwood, organized by Donald Burton and Dream Builders, and they certainly ring true.

