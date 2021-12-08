In their columns published on this page today, Froma Harrop and Cal Thomas bring up good and valid points.
Plenty of evidence reflects that all too often mental illness and mass shootings are tightly intertwined. Anyone looking from the outside would say there was a preponderance of evidence that 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley had issues and exhibited ample signs that something was terribly wrong, signs that if addressed and acted upon might have saved four of his classmates’ lives.
But as Harrop notes, what about the boy’s parents? What about their mental stability? Clearly they knew their son was deeply troubled and yet they acted as enablers in much the same way someone enables an alcoholic by purchasing alcohol and leaving it easily accessible.
Kudos to Karen McDonald, the prosecutor handling the suburban Detroit case, for charging the youth’s parents with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each. Their actions — and their inaction — are reprehensible and sickening.
As Thomas notes in his column, once again the cardinal rule “if you see something, say something” was clearly ignored by multiple people on multiple levels.
He writes: “It is a sad commentary on the times in which we live that police officers are increasingly present outside and inside some schools and even churches. Will metal detectors be next? No parent should have to worry that sending their child off to school in the morning might be the last time they see them alive.”
We agree. It is a sad commentary on our times. It has been a sad commentary on our times for far too long. But commentary is not what we need. We need action.
Yes, Mr. Thomas, law enforcement’s presence in schools and churches is a sad but necessary measure. And it’s not whether metal detectors will be next, but rather when all schools, public and private, will find or receive the necessary funding to deploy and use them.
Metal detectors in our schools should be as commonplace as lockers and, sad commentary or not, it’s time we secured our schools in much the same way we secure our airports.