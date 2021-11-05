Strike up the band!
In past years we have on occasion lauded the work done by our area high school marching bands. Yes, we use the term “work” because too many people have no idea how much time and effort it takes to participate in marching band.
Those kids you see in uniforms on the football field at halftime or in the stands playing at key moments in the game do way more than that in the weeks leading up to when you hear and see them.
They hit the pavement to practice in the hot summer sun well before the football players hit the field. They play and march to the best of their ability during halftime shows while too many football-only fans talk over them or head to the concession stand.
And when the game ends Friday night and the football players get to go home and sleep in, the marching bands that are in competitions are up bright and early, loading up trailers and buses and heading out for a long day in an effort to bring home their own championship trophies.
So it goes that we extend a big thumbs up to the marching bands in the Lakelands — along with the many, many volunteer parents who labor with them and cheer them on at every competition — and congratulate them on their accomplishments this season. Ninety Six Wildcats, hold your heads up. You have every reason to be proud of your second-place finish in the 1A division. You’re still champs. Ware Shoals, congrats to you on your fourth-place finish, also in 1A. Keep on keepin’ on, Dixie. You placed 12th this year in 1A, but don’t lose your drive to do better. Emerald High’s Vanguard band had a fantastic year, having made it to state for the first time in its history, and coming in ninth in the 2A division. Well done.
There’s enough negativity to go around, so we’re not even offering a thumbs down here this week. Oh, but we could. But we won’t.
Instead, we’ll again laud City of Greenwood staff as it goes about preparing the greater central part of the city for Christmas and the holiday season.
Here, we will again note that the humbuggers out there should clam up. Yes, Halloween candy is still being eaten and fall decorations still dot the landscape while the city center begins to transform with snowflakes being hung as other decorations make their way out of storage and into view.
Consider your own homes. How long does it take some of us to get decked out for the holidays? A week? A couple of days? Well, while some of us wait until closer to or even after Thanksgiving to decorate our homes, the city cannot do that. There are events, such as holiday open house and the like to prepare for, and the staff cannot do it overnight.
Far better to just enjoy seeing the lights and ornaments again, especially as we continue our struggle to climb out of the pandemic. You don’t have to decorate your homes’ exteriors and interiors until you feel like it, but the city staff — the paid staff — has to get busy ASAP if all will get done in a timely fashion ahead of festivities and with little to no overtime. They do a great job in making Uptown Greenwood look exquisite.