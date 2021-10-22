Triskaidekaphobia.
That word is hard to pronounce, but we’re not in broadcasting. Still, it’s equally hard to spell, which is why we had to copy and paste it here, and not rely on our fingers hitting the correct keys on the keyboard.
If you don’t know the word and its meaning, we’ll save you the time and frustration. It is the word to describe people’s fear of the number 13. Often you will find hotels and apartment buildings that skip that floor because people will not stay in a room or rent an apartment on the 13th floor. Funny, isn’t it? Because if the building is, say, 15 stories high and if the floors are numbered through 12 and then pick back up at 14, the 14th floor is, in fact, the 13th.
But we digress.
Sometimes 13 is a good number, a lucky number. And we’re glad the Greenwood Soup Kitchen didn’t stop with the 12th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser.
A thumbs up — with a spoon scooping up some delicious locally made soup — to the organization for what it does in feeding those who are hungry in and around Greenwood. A thumbs up to those who volunteer their time to serve. A thumbs up to those who donated their time and talents in providing the various soups. Last, but not least by any means, a thumbs up to all the artisans who year after year have created some of the most beautiful bowls that ticket-buyers take away when they donate to the cause.
It’s hardly a new concept, but a good one that really any organization’s board should adopt.
Those that already do this get to join in our thumbs up to Greenwood County School District 51’s trustees for taking their meeting on the road this week.
Board members visited classrooms in each of its three schools instead of meeting in the board room per usual. It’s such a simple concept but not always easy to pull off. It might take some more effort for other boards to follow the school board’s lead, but it’s likely worthwhile. It’s hard to govern what you have not seen first-hand. It’s a relationship builder too. Board members get to meet teachers and students, and vice-versa.
Plus, it can sometimes alleviate what becomes the bored in board meetings.