The Greenwood Remembrance Project, which was an eight-week class that sought to build greater understanding and knowledge of the Black experience, with an emphasis on the impact racism and lynching had in Greenwood County.
Students and adults not only had classroom learning experiences, but also took a meaningful trip to Montgomery and Selma, Alabama, where they visited the Equal Justice Initiative’s Legacy Museum, the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, the Rosa Parks Museum and Edmund Pettus Bridge.
As organizer Doug Kauffmann put it, “knowing together, people can grow together.” And as his wife, Sally, said, “We study the history not only to understand history, but to understand why things might be like they are now.”
Indeed, and precisely why this should not be a one-and-done project.
Gas prices are up. Food prices are up. Hotel prices are up.
For all we know, with the rate of inflation, Hell itself might even be up at this point. But Greenwood County residents can breathe a sigh of relief and give the members of County Council a word of thanks and even a thumbs up because one thing not going up is residents’ millage rate on their property. OK, the fire service fee is going up by slightly more than a buck a month, but that’s nothing to get fired up about.
Something else is going up. Well, actually a number of somethings are going up. Topiaries. Yes, Greenwood’s Uptown is getting all dressed up in preparation for the 55th annual South Carolina Festival of Flowers.
While that is certainly worthy of a thumbs up as we look forward to seeing the flowery displays dot Uptown for weeks to come, we hope kids and adults alike will be respectful of the topiaries, the work that goes into creating and maintaining them and others who would like to see them, get photos of them. Please, no cow tipping, no sitting atop the ornaments, no plucking of flowers and leaves.