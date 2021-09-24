While some might be inclined to pooh-pooh 180 additional jobs coming to our area, we deem it worthy of a thumbs up. We might not land a Boeing facility and have jetliners assembled here, but landing a modular home factory suits us fine. Besides, it’s easier to test out the homes inside a factory than to try to send a 787 skyward from the county airport.
But seriously, welcome to Greenwood, Impresa Building Systems. We are glad you are calling Greenwood County your next home for home building.
We were young once. Well, actually some of our folks at the IJ still are young. But c’mon, kids, don’t let TikTok lead you down the wrong path. Make that plural, as in paths, because we know there are plenty of bad aspects to social media.
It seems that TikTok challenges are the modern version of scavenger hunts. There’s a good chance that anyone who pledged a fraternity or maybe even a sorority — young women don’t misbehave in college, do they? — had to go on a scavenger hunt. They get a list of things to bring back. Whichever person or group has the most items checked off the list wins. Wins what, we don’t really know. It’s supposed to be fun. But it always — always — involves outright theft. And that theft can lead to damage, in addition to items missing that must be replaced.
Don’t do it, kids. And especially don’t do it when it involves school property. Your folks are paying for your education. It’s called taxes. So, when you steal school property, you’re kinda stealing from your parents. And that’s not cool. Find better things to do with your time. Something constructive, not destructive.
Thumbs up to the Mount Ariel Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in bringing Wreaths Across America to Greenwood County. And thumbs up to Oakbrook Memorial Park, Edgewood, Evening Star and Elmwood cemeteries for their willingness to participate in the nonprofit program, which in December will put wreaths on veterans’ grave markers to honor their sacrifices.
Readers can help, too. Just sponsor a wreath, for a particular person or just because you want to, for $15. Some of the funds go toward raising money for future veteran-honoring projects by the DAR. For details, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/SC0214P, or call 864-992-3461.