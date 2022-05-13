Way to go Abbeville County and Mark Warner. And a thumbs up on landing Aerofoam USA, a piping insulation manufacturer. Warner, who is doing double duty in helping McCormick and Abbeville counties in their economic development efforts, helped land the new industry that will bring 50 jobs with its $11.5 million investment.
We hope you read the story atop the front page of Wednesday’s paper, shook your head and gave a thumbs down. We’re pro-business and want to see people in productive jobs too, but sometimes capitalism runs amok.
It’s a great learning experience and opportunity for high-schoolers to get that first job, and so we also appreciate businesses that employee area teenagers. And it’s good that some young people can move up the ladder and become a store manager as they try to earn a dollar and make a living.
Clearly, however, it’s not right to work people to the point of quitting because there’s a staffing shortage and you, the company can do little more than send someone from corporate to help open and close a store. And it’s not right to put a 19-year-old in her first job working solo with no help or support.
This is the kind of stuff that sends people to the Bernie Sanders camp and turns them away from capitalism. More corporate CEOs and boards need to remember that it is people that ultimately do the work that brings them their profits and the almighty dollar. And that’s not just generally speaking.
Maybe, just maybe, instead of putting one of your stores on every available corner, provide support for the employees of the stores you already have operating.
While hoping for better weather than seen as of Wednesday in the forecast for today and Saturday, we rain praises on Abbeville for the 40th anniversary of its annual Spring Festival.
Forty years is a long run for just about anything and we suspect the energy and effort put into this event year in and year out is a good indicator that, while it will no doubt evolve, the Abbeville Spring Festival is destined for at least another 40-year run.