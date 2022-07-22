We were reminded of the old hymn “I Love to Tell the Story” on learning of the latest endeavor by the Greenwood Regional Tourism and Visitors Bureau. This past week, that organization’s executive director, Kelly McWhorter, rolled out another series of videos in an ad campaign geared toward bringing people in to visit our city and county.
Six topical videos make up the “Stories of Greenwood” series, and they are extremely well done. No doubt they will do exactly what they are intended to do, which is market so much of what makes this a great place to call home.
Thumbs up to Kelly and crew, and to those who gladly participated in being part of the video series.
From the “that’s great news” file comes this, right as we begin the new school year.
Sherry Eppelsheimer garners a thumbs up for assuming her new role in one of the state’s larger school districts. Eppelsheimer, who attended and taught at Greenwood High School, is the new associate superintendent of high schools in Charleston County School District. Prior to taking on this role, she served as assistant principal at Wando High. We enjoy being able to share good news about folks with local connections who go on to do even greater things in their lives, and Eppelsheimer fits the bill in this case. We give her an A for representing Greenwood so well.
And speaking of Greenwood High, how about a thumbs up and a pitch-perfect shout out to the Greenwood High chorus.
Members of GHS’s chorus will sing the National Anthem at the Aug. 3 Atlanta Braves baseball game. And if you want to see and hear them in person, you can. They’re selling 200 tickets at $23 each to attend the noon game that day. But if you skip work to go, consider going incognito in case you get caught on camera and your boss is watching.