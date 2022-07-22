We were reminded of the old hymn “I Love to Tell the Story” on learning of the latest endeavor by the Greenwood Regional Tourism and Visitors Bureau. This past week, that organization’s executive director, Kelly McWhorter, rolled out another series of videos in an ad campaign geared toward bringing people in to visit our city and county.

Six topical videos make up the “Stories of Greenwood” series, and they are extremely well done. No doubt they will do exactly what they are intended to do, which is market so much of what makes this a great place to call home.

Tags