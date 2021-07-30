Amen, brother. Amen. And a thumbs up.
Self Regional Healthcare’s leadership has said enough is enough. Recognizing that as the leader in regional health care and hospitalization it has an obligation to help prevent illness as much, if not more, than to treat it, Self has mandated all employees must get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
How dare they, say some!
How dare they not, say we!
They have every right to require employees be vaccinated, more especially so in light of the uptick in cases and the arrival of the delta variant. The facility can prohibit employees and visitors alike from smoking on campus and it can require its employees to adhere to certain rules, restrictions and health requirements to become or remain employed. And Self is not ignoring people’s religious objections or health concerns.
Harsh? No doubt the vaccination requirement will be viewed as such by some, but so be it. Really, that’s the best incentive for employees who for other than legitimate health or religious reasons won’t get or haven’t gotten vaccinated. You want your job? Get the shot.
Employers have dangled other incentives, such as paid days off — we did that here at the IJ — money, gift cards and the like. Their reasoning was sound because the employers knew and know that getting employees vaccinated is the best way to keep workplaces safe, employees healthy, and patrons safe and healthy.
Sure, people should get the vaccine without the need for some sort of reward or incentive because their own health and well-being should be incentive enough. But when that fails, other measures can and should be taken.
And there’s no better incentive than ensuring continued employment and a steady paycheck.
Speaking of incentives, we’ll reserve for tomorrow a more in-depth view on the latest chapter in the continuing story of the Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe.
For now, we have to point the thumb sideways. We are disappointed that problems that dogged the school several years back, prompting lawmakers to consider closing it for good, seem to keep cropping up.
We are, albeit tentatively, hopeful that a state inspector general’s investigation and report on the school’s procurement practices and ethics and reported in Tuesday’s edition will result in genuine and positive change. De la Howe’s administration has had a warning shot fired; we hope the warning is heeded.