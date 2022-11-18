You know how we came up with this editorial format, don’t you?
No?
Well, today’s your lucky day ‘cause we’ll explain it here and now.
At the major metros, that is to say back when they had editorial pages, there were four, five, six — heck, maybe even eight! — people whose only job was to write editorials, edit columns and letters to the editor, and write an occasional column. Of course, back then there were lots and lots of reporters and lots and lots of copy editors and lots and lots of page designers and ... OK, you get the idea.
But the point is, they had more resources — that’s people and time — devoted to this single page of their newspaper. Nice gig if you could get it, but now most of them are looking for work because in many cases their corporate geniuses decided to bleed newsroom staffs and leave a pile of cadavers in their wake.
At smaller papers, however, such as ours, there has always been only a handful of people in the newsroom doing many things. Now, we don’t let the reporters write the editorials, so that’s not one of those shared duties that exploits — er, we mean economically uses — staff resources.
Anyway, while some stories evoke the need for full-length commentary, there often are stories or tidbits within larger stories that deserve some sort of acknowledgement as either good or bad. Quick hits, if you will, and most stay in the local lane and rarely venture into the national lane. For reference, we count state news as sufficiently local.
So, a thumb was born. Writing thumbs — up or down — doesn’t require a whole lot of time while it yet sheds commentary on some news items from the week’s news.
And now you know. Feel free to use this tidbit of knowledge at a holiday cocktail party or something and impress your friends and family with your inside knowledge of community newspapering.
With that said, let’s thumb through some news from this week.
Thumbs up to the fact that some fed dollars will flow into Lakelands counties and provide much-needed mental health services. Lord knows that’s an area where we — heck, the whole state, the whole nation — is lacking.
Greenwood County School District 50 gets a thumbs up for deploying some rather high-tech mobile weapons detection devices in its high and middle schools. A demo of those devices conducted on Tuesday would indicate they are rather effective. Perhaps other school districts and private schools will find a way to do the same.
We’ll keep it on a high note with one more thumb pointing toward the sky in thanking Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries for its annual gift to the community. Get ready to ride through the decorated and festive campus soon, folks. It never disappoints.
Hold it. We thought of a thumbs down. It goes out to anyone who has complained about the City of Greenwood getting a jump on decorating Uptown for the Christmas season. Yeah, yeah, yeah. We know. Let’s get through Halloween, at least, right? Same complaint about walking into those hobby and big box stores and finding holiday decor already on the floor and shelves. In August. But getting Uptown ready for its holiday open house weekend, which is this weekend, to kick off of the season takes time and people. So just be glad it’s not you having to hang strings of lights, colored balls and oversized candy canes and gift boxes. Even in the rain. And then, just enjoy the decorations and get out of that Grinchy mood, OK?