Daniel Darling, you get a thumbs up for swinging by — er, make that flying by — Greenwood and your alma mater earlier this month. The former Greenwood High Eagles football player and 2013 GHS graduate chose to soar with the other eagles after school by joining the Air Force.
On a mission in early October, Darling had a chance to tack on some more training and fly over Gray Court, the high school and other areas in the county before getting back on course and completing his mission. Darling few a C-17 Globemaster III that day. And we are all glad he did not opt to fly too low over Lake Greenwood in an attempt to reenact a flyby a B-25 bomber pilot performed back in 1944. Right?
We already celebrated its arrival in this spot, but want to give a thumbs up to E.A. Sween Co. on the heels of its shovel-turning ceremony to break ground and begin setting up shop in what was the county’s spec building in the industrial park.
The sandwich maker isn’t loafing on the job as it prepares to retrofit the spec building to meet its manufacturing needs and put 300 job-hungry people to work. The family-owned and Minnesota-based company plans to spend about $38 million outfitting the plant, its first outside its home state. Man, that’s a lot of bread. With plans to crank out about 75 million sandwiches a year, that’s also a whole lot of bread.
We should also give a thumbs up to the Greenwood County folks involved in getting to the meat of the matter on making this deal come to fruition. Glad they were able to cut the mustard.