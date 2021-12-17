It’s that time of year when we typically want to and can dole out some positivity. In other words, the thumbs point upward. But as we go along, we’ll think long and hard about any contenders for a thumbs down.
We’ll toss out a blanket thumbs up to all the municipalities for once again hosting Christmas parades. Most of those were sidelined last Christmas by that virus that was supposed to have completely disappeared by Easter 2020. In fact, lots of holiday activities got booted because of COVID-19. So it’s great to see so many activities returning. So many, in fact, that there is no way we can enumerate them all so we’ll simply give a thumbs up to any and all that have taken place or soon will take place.
A robotic thumbs up goes out to Due West Robotics. At nearly 10 years young, the organization has grown into quite a success story serving curious — they’re not nerdy, by the way — Lakelands youths all the way from Kindergarten up to 12th grade. Competition robotics is fun and a great teaching tool that surely will result in some of our own kids making names for themselves whatever career they pursue.
And a thumbs up to the crew for being so successful that it needed and took the opportunity to acquire some property — Due West’s old Carver School site — to have its own home for creating competition-level robots. Now, if we can just get one of the teams to build a robot that can report and write ...
Last, and certainly not at all least, we extend a thumbs up to this year’s Greenwood County Hall of Fame inductees, hosted by the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce.
Jim Pfeiffer, who in only a matter of days will bid adieu to his duties — and the storm COVID-19 brought to his desk — at Self Regional Healthcare, did not deem himself worthy of joining the Hall of Fame, but he didn’t get a vote in the process, now did he?
It was wholly appropriate too that former city manager and county council member Steve Brown was also inducted Tuesday. But it was also sad that his was a posthumous honor. His passing in August was a tremendous loss to the county.