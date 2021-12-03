Oh, by golly, have a holly jolly...
Folks, there’s no denying that, ready or not, the season is nigh upon us and in full swing. There’s so much to do in the Lakelands in welcoming this holiday season that you simply cannot do it all. You’ll have to pick and choose, which is fine because there’s no need to get yourselves stressed out. No sir, especially not after the nearly two years we’ve all endured during the pandemic.
Hit the parades, visit with Santa, go hear excellent holiday music programs, do some shopping — Santa prefers you shop local as much as you can, by the way, to stay on his “Nice” list — and make the very best of this 2021 holiday season.
Is that a thumbs up? Well, yes. It’s a thumbs up to having some semblance of a normal Hanukkah and Christmas this year, certainly.
And while on topic, a big thumbs up to all who are doing their part to make the season bright for those less fortunate. Angel Tree projects, Giving Tuesday, toy drives launched by various agencies and so many more activities that are going on to enumerate will surely put the “merry” in “Merry Christmas.”
Thumbs up to Greenwood County Council for its financial assistance in helping the Humane Society of Greenwood deal with the distemper outbreak that has plagued the facility in recent weeks. A good gesture, a helping hand when needed.
OK, you know we have to bring it up. The holidays are here and there’s reason to spread cheer, but that doesn’t mean we should not fear the potential to also spread the coronavirus and one of its variants, delta and omicron. You know it’s only a matter of time before omicron settles on the Palmetto State, right?
So, you who have done your part to combat it — masks, washing of hands and ... and ... now, what else was that on the list? Oh, that’s right. And those who have gotten not one but two vaccines get a thumbs up. And if you’ve gotten the booster? Well, you get to snag another thumbs up.
Happier holidays lie ahead.