Blight.
It likely plagues any municipality and county, and certainly South Carolina is not immune.
Abandoned houses caving in, their yards overgrown with weeds and shrubbery. Former businesses falling into disrepair and awaiting a new — literally — lease on life. Or waiting to be sold.
City and county governments need to be able to strong-arm property owners into addressing such matters, and without wholesale getting into the business of taking people’s private property. These areas of blight are not the subject of nostalgic paintings. An abandoned farmhouse in the middle of a cornfield might have such an artistic appeal, but dilapidated buildings and houses that dot an otherwise attractive landscape within town, city and county boundaries do not.
A thumbs up to the City of Greenwood for its efforts to address blight. Owners of such properties could voluntarily relinquish ownership to the city and not be held liable for demolition costs, allowing the city to continue working on neighborhood revitalization efforts.
We understand and appreciate the property rights concerns expressed by Johnathan Bass, a member of city council, who wants to avoid having the city get in the business of the city wrangling private property, but if the owner is willing to relinquish a parcel and the city can in turn do something constructive with the property, it sounds like a win-win.
This reminds us of the need for more stringent restrictions being placed on businesses that have been abandoned for years with no indication anyone will lease or buy the property. One need only look to the corner of the 72 bypass and Montague Avenue for a glaring example. How many more Tuesdays must we endure seeing a Ruby Tuesday restaurant continue to fall apart, the remnants of the cloth covering its signage flapping in the breeze?
On another note, thumbs up to the city on updating its purchase and procurement policy that will allow the city to give a local vendor preference in the bidding process if they come within 5% of the lowest bid.
That’s in line with other governments’ bidding rules and regs and is as it should be. After all, it’s hard for the city to promote the need for people to shop local if it cannot do the same because of quibbling over a few dollars.
We don’t want the good folks at the county admin level to feel left out, so we’ll give them a thumbs up for giving some thought and consideration to — well, we cannot resist asking the question. What day is it? Hump day!
Yeah, that’s a tired commercial. We know that, but really we do think it’s great that the county also saw fit to update an old policy. This one has to do with speed bumps versus speed humps.
Frankly, we get why people want them in their neighborhoods, but we were oblivious to the fact that there’s a distinct difference between bumps and humps. And yet, the difference makes sense now that Rob Russian, public works director, clarified things. Turns out that bumps are considered more aggressive than humps. Makes sense. You ever driven across one of those things at too high a speed? It’s like driving down Grace Street. Sorta. Anyway, speed bumps will likely make you feel like the car is going to lose a wheel. Or the engine might drop out. Humps, on the other hand, are more like the George H.W. Bush means of slowing speeders. They’re kinder and gentler.
Anyway, it appears the county will seriously consider only allowing humping, not bumping, in neighborhoods that request a means of slowing vehicular traffic. Fine by us.