Generally, we try to maintain a more upbeat perspective in this spot on Fridays. Regular readers know that more often than not, thumbs are pointed up, not down.
Here again, a thumbs down hardly seems sufficient, but it’s the best we have right now. We’d considered another single digit, but this is a family newspaper.
So, with that said, we’ll give a thumbs down to those who keep pounding the same old drumbeat when it comes to guns and the Second Amendment, guns and whether new regulations and restrictions such as “red flag” alerts, mental health evaluations, limits on what types of guns can be sold to the average person should be rolled out.
Anyone who yet clings to the message the National Rifle Association trotted out when actor Charlton Heston served as its president and in reference to gun control amid fears of gun confiscation efforts, “From my cold, dead hands,” might want to consider the number of cold, dead hands strewn on the floors and hallways of too many of our schools.
This isn’t anti-gun ownership for those who are law-abiding citizens. It is, however, about finding sound, rational solutions to a scourge on our nation. Just as statistics reflected a reason car insurance companies charge higher rates on young male drivers versus female drivers, the evidence seems to reflect that maybe, just maybe, an 18-year-old should not be allowed to buy or own an AR-15 or any high-capacity magazine weapon.
The innocent lives taken in schools, theaters and subways alone points to a need to rethink our armed America.
Too much bad news, you say? Why not write about something more uplifting, you say?
Sure. We’ll give a thumbs up to all the high school graduates and soon-to-be graduates, as well as their teachers and administrators. And a thumbs up to all area school kids on wrapping up another year.
Congratulations on your accomplishments, students, and may your next adventures, whether in college or work, be fulfilling and successful.
Interesting juxtaposition there, isn’t it?
Here we give a thumbs up to our Lakelands students on what essentially has been a normal school year while in Uvalde, Texas, 19 fourth-graders will not attend fifth grade, will not attend middle school, will not graduate from high school, will not attend college or a tech school, will not get a job, will not start a family ...