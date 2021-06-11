There’s been a great deal of pomp and circumstance the past couple of weeks with a steady stream of graduations. We have lauded the high school and college graduates for their accomplishments and wished them well in their next chapters, but we should — and do so here — heap a good bit of praise on the people who helped those students make it to this point.
If the COVID-19 pandemic was tough on students, it was certainly as tough, perhaps even tougher, on teachers who had to quickly switch gears and teach in a new way. The experience of transitioning from a room full of 20-some students to 20-some icons on a single computer screen undoubtedly made teaching more challenging. We have acknowledged the work of teachers during the pandemic in previous commentary, but as the school year closes out, we want to send them a special thank-you for enduring, persevering and, in most cases, succeeding.
Worthy of a revisit with a thumbs up is this weekend itself. If you do not know by now, this is the main weekend of the South Carolina Festival of Flowers, you must be living beneath the flowers.
Take the kids or grands to Kidfest, stroll along Greenwood’s Uptown Main Street to enjoy the topiaries — they’re not necessarily in the same locations as before, folks, so take a look and snap some selfies with giraffes, mermaids and more — and a variety of wine. Just don’t overdo it on the wine. Remember, it’s a tasting.
Whether you’re taking part in the festival or the plethora of music listening opportunities this weekend, go about the weekend safely so we can keep our COVID cases down. We are doing well. And you might consider doing your part to take us closer to her immunity by getting a vaccine.
Our COVID-19 cases are actually so low in Greenwood County that George McKinney, emergency management coordinator, draws to a close today his dispensing of daily reports.
For 15 months now, McKinney has shared his updates on the county’s statistics, plus provided other helpful pandemic-related information. It’s become such a habit for him that some of us worry he will go into withdrawals.
So, to help him ease out of this habit, we again urge you to get vaccinated because, unless there’s a surge or some variant that takes off, he’d like to feel some assurance that task is done.
Thumbs up, George, for your due diligence in keeping so many of us in tune with COVID-19’s impact on the county.