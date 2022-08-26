Being nominated for a recognition is special. But being nominated by every person who submitted a nomination is not only spectacular, it’s telling.
Lou Hilley accomplished that when nominations for Greenwood County School District 50 special services department’s support employee of the year came in. No other name than Hilley’s made the nomination phase, landing her the honor not only for the department, but for the entire district.
Hilley is an occupational therapist working mostly with children in the district’s elementary and middle schools.
We give Lou a woohoo shoutout and a thumbs up for the great and necessary work she performs and the difference she obviously makes in the progress many children make as they wind through their school years.
Getting started in and growing a business is no easy task. But there’s help available in Greenwood through a new program called StartGrow Navigators. The first crop of Navigators is about to graduate and be armed to help entrepreneurs with the tools they need to achieve success.
That first graduating class has some names quite familiar in Greenwood circles: Kay Self, Lara Hudson, Boyd Yarbrough, Rusty Denning, Steve Riley and Charity Martin.
We give the Navigators program and its first class a thumbs up, as well as a thumbs up to the entrepreneurs who will benefit from their help.
Here’s a toast — and a thumbs up — to Greenwood’s own South Bend Winery for bringing home a best in show medal in the 2022 Palmetto Wine Competition. Their La Crescent brought home the big prize, but all seven wines they entered garnered a medal. And that was with 63 wines entered by 13 producers.
We bet they stomped their feet with joy, but not on the grapes. Well done, and cheers.