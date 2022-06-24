We’re not going out on a limb here when we give a thumbs up to the youths who are taking part in TWIG this year.
TWIG — Together We Impact Greenwood — is a church missions-oriented effort in which area youths are joined by other youths from across the country to tackle some home interior and exterior projects to help Greenwood residents in need of assistance.
First Presbyterian Church is the sponsor, but kids and adults from other churches join in, working alongside total strangers with one goal in mind: helping others.
It was rainin’ hard in Greenwood. I needed one more fare to make my night. A lady up ahead waved to flag me down. She got in at the light.
I said “Where you goin’ to, my lady blue? It’s s shame you ruined your gown in the rain.” She just looked out the window, she said “These gas prices make taxi fares a pain.”
Yeah, Harry Chapin might not appreciate the liberty we took with his hit song “Taxi,” but it was, for us anyway, a fun way to give Greenwood City Council a thumbs up for getting out of the way of controlling taxi fares.
The last time the city, via an ordinance that is in place, gave the blessing for Greenwood’s lone taxi service to increase its rates was 2008. While we do understand the need to stave off a monopoly that could squeeze riders’ wallets dry, we also believe a taxi company could just as easily price itself out of business if it hiked rates too much. We’re not completely sold on the idea that council might later rescind the ordinance giving council the power to regulate taxi fares, but with the last request for a fare increase coming 14 years ago leads us to think price gouging takes a back seat to staying in business.
Lastly, we want to give a thumbs up to those folks out there who have been enduring incredible heat to do their jobs. Some of them are in the service industry, such as those getting our trash, yard waste and recyclables. Of course, there are those in the public safety sector who have to don heavy gear to fight fires, law enforcement, EMS and EMT crews. Construction crews and roofers? Kudos to you as well. While many of us get to wear less and enjoy the lake or pool, these folks often have it rough during the summer.