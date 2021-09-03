As with the world of sports in general, what were long considered male roles are opening up to women, from game referees to coaching positions, from announcers to color commentators and all the way onto the playing field.
Yes, it remains unusual to see a female suited up and on the football field, but it’s happening. It’s rare in college athletics and it’s certainly rare at the high school level.
And while she might just as soon suit up, kick and be done with it, we think Aubrie Middleton deserves a thumbs up. Middleton was already playing soccer and basketball as a Ninety Six Wildcat when she was approached about joining the football team as a kicker. She’s not a first for the Wildcats, but it’s been a span of years since the team did not consist of boys only.
Anyway, we think the fact that one of our Lakelands high school teams has a female on its roster is — well, to keep it clean, we’d say it’s pretty kick grass.
Some readers — mostly those who light on our stories posted to Facebook — have asked why they cannot comment on some stories.
In particular, they are unable to comment on much of our COVID-19 stories. But it’s their right, they say. The First Amendment, they say, provides this right and privilege, they say.
Well, yes and no.
You see, the stories are ours to publish. Whether to allow dialogue among readers of those shared stories via social media remains our decision. It is our social media page, just as readers’ personal Facebook pages allow them to block, delete — unfriend, if you prefer — comments and people.
But we have grown tired and weary of those who post disinformation. We worry these people might cause harm to other readers with the disinformation they spread. So we pulled the plug on allowing comments. It saves us an awful lot of busyness in weeding the commentary garden.
With that, we end by giving a thumbs down to those who thrive on peddling patently false information. We’d rather readers stay healthy and COVID-free if at all possible.