Admittedly, we got a little ahead of ourselves a few weeks back when we gave a thumbs up to the fire aid agreement between the City of Greenwood and Greenwood County. It wasn’t quite a done deal then as only the county had signed off on the deal.
We could try to claim that our thumbs up forced the city’s hand, but we know better.
Now, however, we can emphatically give a thumbs up to the agreement as Greenwood’s city council did, in fact, pass the automatic fire aid agreement on Monday — the same one passed last month by county council.
Here’s how it will work, beginning Nov. 1. County firefighters will respond to any fire call within the city, city firefighters will respond to county calls in the four fire districts adjacent to city limits — Northwest, Highway 34, Coronaca and Promised Land.
This will ensure that sufficient responders are on scene and remove the need for analyzing city and county boundaries to determine whether it’s a city or county location. If units from both entities are needed, they’ll work together.
Bear in mind, this agreement is only for fire calls and does not include medical calls. Perhaps that is up for discussion? But for now, this alone is good for residents.
We guess it’s Lucky 13 after all.
Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections office has been grounded, so to speak, but that’s a good thing. Long housed in Suite 113 at Park Plaza, the office has relocated to Suite 13.
What’s so significant about that? Well, it makes the office far more accessible by being on the ground floor, a boon to some voters who might have had difficulty accessing the office in the past.
With elections just around the corner and the likelihood that more people will take advantage of early voting, this is good news.
So yes, a thumbs up on the move. Thirteen’s not always a bad number.