Gotta give a big thumbs up to all who helped out in the annual friendly competition between Greenwood County and the City of Greenwood in an effort to supply food items to agencies that help feed our less fortunate neighbors in the county and city.
For a good many years, Edith Childs headed up the competition while serving on county council. Last year was her last, and fellow longtime councilman Robbie Templeton agreed to take it over. He did so with a good nature and infused some good fun into rallying folks to participate.
Nearly 23,000 pounds of food was collected, with the city bringing the largest haul by a long shot. As Templeton said, “They (the city) absolutely kicked our tails.” He’s ready for a rematch, though, and at the end of the day, he and all involved are just glad to have provided Greater Greenwood United Ministries, Food Bank of Greenwood County and Greenwood Soup kitchen with a healthy serving of needed food.
We’ll stay out of the political hay over Supreme Court justices and the nominating/confirmation phases. Both sides of the political aisle have plenty of egg on their collective faces when it comes to the proceedings and, really, who the heck can deny that it’s much ado about politics less about jurisprudence.
But with that said, we do want to at least give a thumbs up to J. Michelle Childs for being one of several candidates under consideration by President Biden as his nominee.
By now you know that Childs is a federal judge with South Carolina ties, having graduated from USC. Or U of SC if you prefer. She hails from Detroit, but her Palmetto State connection goes beyond law school. She has been a judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina since 2010.
For now, at least, both of our senators, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, have spoken favorably of the judge.
These past several years have been tough for many, and certainly teachers and other school employees have been no exception. But for years, Greenwood County School District 51 — otherwise known as the Ware Shoals district — had struggled with its budget because, as its superintendent, Fay Sprouse, pointed out several years ago, it’s hard to justify an increase in the townspeople’s school taxes when they themselves are struggling.
Still, the district school board did a good thing in giving its employees a $1,500 bonus this year. That sends a positive message to the new and returning employees. It signals they are valued and appreciated.