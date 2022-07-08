Hey, we love the Fourth as much as anyone, but we won’t deny being glad the celebrations are over. Well, mostly over. It is a bit odd, isn’t it, that we celebrate this country’s independence with enough flash and bang to make one get the same sensation of being smack in the middle of the continuing — and tragic — war in Ukraine. It’s really easy to understand how the Fourth of July celebrations can make for a harrowing experience for some people, particularly veterans suffering with PTSD.
So sure, we’ll give a thumbs up to the thousands of people who spent thousands of dollars to light up the sky and rattle the walls and eardrums. But we’ll also give a thumbs up to those who are now spent. That is, at least until New Year’s. Or whatever next occasion they use as an excuse to do it again.
With eyes cast across the great pond, we venture off the local focus for a moment to give a thumbs up to Boris Johnson. No, not for his wild parties at No. 10 Downing St. during COVID-19 lockdown and not for his propensity to lie in the face of facts and truth. Rather, we give him a thumbs up for recognizing that his time is up. And boy, is it. Let’s hope our allies in England can find a less messy and even less messy-haired prime minister.
Y’all know we are all about this weekend’s Uptown event, Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise. So a big thumbs up to the Kansas City Barbeque Society for giving Greenwood this slot on the circuit, to the cook teams participating, to the vendors and all the locals who make it happen.
We’ve shared this info before, but it bears repeating. Many teams have said how much they love coming to Greenwood’s competition because the city provides water and electricity to them at no added cost. Apparently that’s a rarity along the circuit. They, and the blues musicians, also compliment Greenwood for its hospitality in general. That’s something we all can and should appreciate knowing.