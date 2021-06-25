Feeling a bit festive? Yeah, so are we. We have our sunglasses on and our thumbs pointed up over it.
Let’s hope the weather holds out because Saturday will be a good time to be on or near the lake as the SC Festival of Stars bursts on the scene yet again after a pandemic-induced hiatus. And get ready to turn around and do it all again with a big Fourth of July celebration on the lake the following weekend. And not all South Carolina Festival of Flowers events have come to an end, so enjoy what feels like a return to a normal summer. Just do it carefully, OK?
We’ve acknowledged the community’s support of the Christy Ward family in the weeks since she and her daughters were rendered homeless in early May when a tornado ripped through the Johns Creek Road area of Greenwood County, but it bears repeating.
People have come forward to restore the family car, which was badly damaged in the storm. Others have done wholesale rewiring of electricity and even provided new TVs for when the Wards can move back into their home. Even more are coming together to tackle other substantial construction needs.
OK, you say, that’s nice. Perhaps you’re imagining the Wards are getting some discounts out of kindness. Or maybe you’re thinking the worse and hoping the Wards are not ripped off by some folks who see an opportunity to prey on unsuspecting people. That’s not the case.
Instead, your hearts should be warmed and your faith in humanity should be bolstered in knowing thousands and thousands of dollars worth of work and items are being provided completely free of charge.
Ain’t it great? And worthy of a big thumbs up? We thought so too.