It’s not all that unusual for family members to follow in each other’s career footsteps, but it can be noteworthy.
That’s why we give a thumbs up to Bart McGuire and family for three generations in the law enforcement arena. McGuire retired a few years ago, having served as chief magistrate in Greenwood County. His daughter, Dawn McGuire Smith, has been a deputy with Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office for 16 years. She is now being joined on the GCSO force by her nephew, Drew Adams, who just graduated from the state Criminal Justice Academy.
Kudos and a thumbs up to Anne Eller, the Voice of Greenwood and longtime talk show host on WCRS, the Greenwood radio station she owns.
Eller received two honors recently. One was from the county council in celebration of the station’s 81 years on air and no, Eller hasn’t been affiliated with the station that long.
While that honor was certainly nice, we suspect she is most proud of the honor given her by the Mount Ariel Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. The local chapter awarded Eller its Distinguished Citizen Medal for her untiring advocacy on behalf of veterans and her promotion of veteran services and events.
For now we are staying out of the fray, but plenty of folks have had plenty to say — on social media, of course — about the partnership that’s brewing between Self Regional Healthcare and Abbeville Area Medical Center.
The devil is in the details, as the saying goes, and the details of where the relationship might be headed are not fully known at this time. That said, we certainly understand the angst some are expressing. It is a normal reaction in the business world and, yes, health care is a business that has to weave through mandates, regulations, insurance costs and more, all while trying to stay solvent and profitable.
Mergers and partnerships are economically driven steps businesses take in an ever-changing landscape, and such steps certainly bring about change. After all, if change were not on the table, there’d be no reason for merging or establishing partnerships.
While not all change is good, bear in mind that not all change is bad, either. We suggest waiting this out and seeing what transpires before rushing to judgment. It certainly is our hope that the best interests of the facilities are as high on the priority list as the best interests of the people the two health care providers serve.
Our thumb, in this case, remains in a neutral sideways position.