It’s not all that unusual for family members to follow in each other’s career footsteps, but it can be noteworthy.

That’s why we give a thumbs up to Bart McGuire and family for three generations in the law enforcement arena. McGuire retired a few years ago, having served as chief magistrate in Greenwood County. His daughter, Dawn McGuire Smith, has been a deputy with Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office for 16 years. She is now being joined on the GCSO force by her nephew, Drew Adams, who just graduated from the state Criminal Justice Academy.

