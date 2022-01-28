Signing day is nigh upon us. That’s when we’ll learn where many of our area’s high school athletes are going to college where they’ll play in the sport they excel in for that school.
That is great, and we look forward to sharing their news next week.
There is no special day set aside for high school students to announce which college or university their academic excellence is taking them, so it was with great pleasure we were able to at least share that sisters and Greenwood High seniors Araceli and Yesenia Manuel are bound for Emory University in Atlanta this fall.
What made their story worth sharing? Each got a full-ride scholarship, awarded through the QuestBridge program. Excelling in academics has its rewards, and it is incredible that both girls got full rides and, in addition, will be at the same university.
That’s gotta be worth, what? Two thumbs up? Absolutely.
There’s some other news emanating from D50 that’s worth noting.
After a 13-year run with the Greenwood County school district, Gerald Witt is ready to retire. Witt has served as assistant superintendent of administration for 11 of those years. Before that, he was principal at Brewer Middle School.
We’re giving Witt a thumbs up not because he’s retiring, but as a thank-you for his years of service. We’ve heard and read many an accolade regarding Witt’s service to the school district and know he is held in high regard. No doubt he will be missed by many.
Mr. Witt, here’s hoping your retirement years are fun and as fulfilling as your years in public education.
Mentioned before, but we hope you’ve been following the info Self Regional’s been providing on COVID hospitalizations. It’s a handy, easy-to-digest infographic we publish Wednesdays and Saturdays. At a glance you see how many are in the hospital being treated for COVID, their vaccination status, how many are in ICU and on ventilators. Starting last week, they’re also sharing information about the COVID-related deaths and, here again, it’s rather evident that the vaccinated patients fare better and stand a greater chance of leaving the facility alive than those who are either not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated.
If this doesn’t wake people up and change their minds about how to ward off this virus, we don’t know what will. Well, perhaps aside from looking at that graphic and knowing a loved one or good friend is represented by one of those unpleasant statistics.
Thumbs up to Self for providing the information and for recently expanding the info to include the deaths.