A rather substantial embarrassing moment, yes, but we think credit should be given where it’s due. And a thumbs up.
Abbeville County’s school board had to put its budget adoption on hold earlier this week because the district neglected to post a public hearing notice in the newspaper at least 15 days ahead of Tuesday’s meeting. By law, the district was obligated to notify the public that it was having a second and final reading of the proposed budget, along with a public hearing.
The school board perhaps could have held to its original agenda, which listed the final reading and public hearing on the budget in hopes that all would be fine. After all, it was not a deliberate omission of the public notice, but rather good old-fashioned human error. A mistake.
Instead, once aware that the public notice process had been bypassed, the board revised its agenda and was forced to take a vote to adopt a continuing resolution that essentially lets the district use last year’s operating budget for now. That too is by law, if a board hasn’t approved a budget by June 30.
Only one board member opposed the continuing resolution, citing embarrassment and that he was bothered by the fact that the notice had not been posted. Yes, it is bothersome. We all expect people to do their jobs. Yes, it is embarrassing, and not only for the board members, but also for district administration. But as the saying goes, stuff happens.
In addressing the gaffe, Brad Evans, board chairman, said “We all have shortfalls and this is just something that we completely overlooked and in the midst of trying to meet the deadline, finishing school through a pandemic year. Budget is most important, so it’s no disrespect to the budget process because you’ve got to have money to move forward, but I think it’s just simply an oversight.”
While we can appreciate the one board member’s point, we more greatly appreciate the fact that Evans, Superintendent Mason Gary and the rest of the board did the right thing in acknowledging the mistake, apologizing for it and making the best of the situation.
The public will still have its opportunity to address the board about the budget July 27 and the board can then cast its votes.
We only have one more thumbs up for this week.
This one goes out to Fujifilm. No, we’re not applauding the fact that they are shutting down nearly all of its manufacturing operations save one, resulting in the loss of jobs for 400 or so employees. No one likes that news, most especially the families affected by it.
But Fujifilm did something many other industries have not. It gave its affected employees more than a year’s notice of its plans. This gives those employees opportunity to find other work and make plans. Moreover, Fuji will do what it can to help those employees either relocate or find other work in the area.
Some industries, on the other hand, have been known to do what we call the 5 o’clock drop on a Friday. That’s when they announce, “The plant is closing effective immediately, and oh, by the way, we cannot offer you a severance package. And your retirement account? Yeah, sorry.”
Thursday’s announcement is a hard one to take. It will have a ripple effect on Greenwood County. It feels like the COVID-19 pandemic has created a tsunami wiping out jobs and families’ sources of income. But at least it’s not immediate and, as we said, with the advance notice and assistance coming, the blow should be lessened.