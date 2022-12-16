The national Wreaths Across America is a wonderful program that ensures thousands of deceased military veterans will have their gravestones decorated with live wreaths for the holiday season.

The Mt. Ariel Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution became involved in the program last year and met with overwhelming success in raising the funds to decorate about 1,400 graves at seven area cemeteries. This year is also meeting with great success, with about 1,300 wreaths getting displayed in a dozen cemeteries.

