The national Wreaths Across America is a wonderful program that ensures thousands of deceased military veterans will have their gravestones decorated with live wreaths for the holiday season.
The Mt. Ariel Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution became involved in the program last year and met with overwhelming success in raising the funds to decorate about 1,400 graves at seven area cemeteries. This year is also meeting with great success, with about 1,300 wreaths getting displayed in a dozen cemeteries.
A tractor-trailer rig driver who brought the wreaths to Greenwood last week for storage at NewSpring Church on the bypass got quite a treat and surprise. Members of the DAR and others lined up to greet him, waving small American flags.
“I’ve been driving for 23 years and I’ve never been so honored as when I started doing this,” driver Keith Garrison said.
Just goes to show how so very often Greenwood just does it right, going the extra step.
Thumbs up to the Mt. Ariel Chapter of the DAR, to Mr. Garrison and the volunteers who will be laying the wreaths at the graves of veterans.
We are going to keep this next one simple.
If you understand that elected and appointed officials and their families are held to different standards when it comes to reporting news involving them, you get a thumbs up.
And if you understand that media outlets would be accused of favoritism or covering for an elected or appointed official by not reporting such news, you get a thumbs up.
Furthermore, if you understand that this standard applies to community daily newspapers whose staff and ownership readily expects criticism but do what they must do in reporting the good, the bad and the ugly within the community it serves, another thumbs up comes your way. It matters not if the newspaper serves a community of a few thousand residents or one that ranks in the hundreds of thousands or even millions.
We are a community newspaper, not your annual “look at our perfect children’s accomplishments and all the wonderful things we did this year” Christmas card.