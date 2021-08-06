Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, SLED and the U.S. Marshal’s office certainly earned a big thumbs up for their work, their due diligence and their success in capturing the Greenwood County man wanted in connection to the deaths of three people who were shot inside a Heddy Road home.
We still do not know the details surrounding the why of the shootings, only that the suspected shooter was somehow related to the victims.
And while we also do not know the details that led to an incredibly swift arrest of the man in Jacksonville, Florida, all carried within mere hours after the shooting, we applaud law enforcement’s work to bring him back to face charges in this tragedy.
Well, of course Curtis Loftis cannot keep it all for himself, and of course it’s politically savvy to get the word out, but it’s still worthy of a thumbs up to our state treasurer for trying to ensure that state residents reclaim money they might otherwise be unaware they have left behind.
Loftis reported $35 million in unclaimed dollars was returned by his office this past fiscal year.
There’s a chunk of change awaiting return to its rightful owners in the Lakelands, too. In Greenwood County, $5,340,045 is unclaimed in 62,316 accounts while Abbeville County has $1,111,475 in unclaimed funds across 15,803 accounts. McCormick County also has $686,239 in 8,129 accounts.
Makes you wonder, doesn’t it? Do you have some money somewhere you forgot about? And we don’t mean in a coffee can in the backyard, either. It’s easy to find out. Just search the state treasurer’s office website at treasurer.sc.gov/what-we-do/for-citizens/unclaimed-property-program/.
Hi ho, hi ho, it’s off to vax we go!
If that Disney-esque lyric applies to you, then a thumbs up we give you. If it doesn’t apply, well that’s fine. Just wear a mask when you’re out and about, around others who might be susceptible to what you might be carrying.
But yes, this is a thumbs up to everyone who continues doing their best to help decrease the number of positive cases and deaths. That includes Abbeville Area Medical Center, which suspended all visitations as a precaution. That’s their policy when the state’s positivity rate averages more than 10% over a seven-day period.