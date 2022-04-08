In recent history, the Greenwood County detention center has dealt with the death of an inmate who had ingested drugs and another who was able to quickly flush drugs he had secreted on himself. Hiding illegal drugs or weapons inside the body is not an uncommon practice among those under arrest.
Despite its rather high price tag, we are glad to see the Sheriff’s Office has been given aid by the county to buy a full-body scanner that will enable detention center employees to detect such items. This is good for the protection of the inmates, whose lives essentially become the responsibility of the Sheriff’s Office once they are put in a cell, but also for the protection of detention center employees.
We won’t be surprised one day to learn that these full-body scanners are in every public school. Sad as that is, it could well be the reality we are living in.
Yes, we are fans of the Masters.
Yes, we are fans of good golf, even if many of us cannot play good golf.
Yes, part of the reason we are fans is because it sort of launches us — even more officially than the Daylight Saving Time time change — into spring and the impending season of fun outdoor activities, most especially including the S.C. Festival of Flowers and Festival of Discovery/Greenwood Blues Cruise.
Hey, we don’t enjoy the pollen and allergy season any more than any of you do, but with a few sprays in the nostrils and a daily allergy pill we tolerate it best we can and try to enjoy the weather that makes this region and our state such a good place to live.
So yeah, a thumbs up to this weekend’s activities and what lies ahead. Well, after we wash away the yellow coating, OK?