Well, we might be dammed after all.
Now before you take to the phone or email to chastise us for unsavory language, read that again. It’s not a typo.
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 2:51 am
Reference here is to the good news received this week that the state House of Representatives threw its support to funding a new dam downriver from the existing Conestee Dam, which itself is holding 3.25 million cubic yards of toxic waste that is within sediment at the bottom of the Reedy River.
All we need now is for the Senate to sign off on the $47.5 million needed to build the dam and for the governor to shore it up with his signature on the budget line item.
With that said, a big thumbs up to the House and, again, Rep. John McCravy and Sen. Billy Garrett for their efforts to get this done. Also, a big thumbs up to the Save Lake Greenwood folks and the massive turnout this week for a meeting and update on the dam project.
Having surpassed more than 2,000 members on the Save Lake Greenwood Facebook page, it’s apparent that plenty of people really do give — and want — a dam. Government often has a tendency to respond to the wishes of an organized group of the citizenry, so keep up the good work everyone.
Hey, you know it’s not just Friday. It’s St. Patrick’s Day. Fortunately for us, green is part of our color scheme every day. And a great many of our readers live in Greenwood. So, in a sense, many of us are Irish all the time.
It is a bit amusing that so many people want to be Irish, if only for a day and if only as a reason or excuse to have a party. We don’t begrudge any of you that, especially those of you who truly are Irish. Just celebrate carefully. With St. Patty’s falling on a Friday, we don’t want anyone overdoing it and falling on their face. Celebrate if you will and in moderation. Wear all the green you want and have some fun. If you do it up right today and tonight, we give you a green thumbs up. If not, you get a rotten Irish potato thumbs down.
A thumbs up to Don Goforth and Piedmont Agency on Aging for taking on the Foster Grandparents program.
As detailed in a story by staff writer Damian Dominguez, the program has seniors working one-on-one with school students who need help in various areas of their studies. The seniors get a small stipend for their time, students get a learning boost and teachers get some backup assistance.
That sounds like a win.
