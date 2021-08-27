Greenwood County School District 50 gets a thumbs up for bookending the Labor Day weekend with virtual learning days in reaction to the fact there are more than 850 COVID-related absences within the district. That’s students and staff.
That level of absenteeism certainly is not conducive to learning. And while virtual classes are less than ideal, they are a safer option.
Still, we would be just fine with the school district — all school districts — taking the extra, the sensible, the logical, the rational route and implementing a mask ordinance.
Reducing student-to-student and student-to-staff contact is certainly a wise and obvious option in light of the numbers, but requiring masks — now and when in-person learning resumes — would go a long way toward reducing the spread. And that would mean school districts might stand a better chance of not having to implement these emergency virtual learning day.
Just roll out the mask mandates and remind the governor that he supports home rule. And remind legislators that they continue to issue unfunded mandates to local governments.
Thank you, Congressman Jeff Duncan, for reminding us about our faith and our freedom with your 10th annual Faith and Freedom Barbecue event in Anderson County.
Indeed, we are familiar with quite a few cases of people invoking their faith in doing battle with COVID-19. It was their freedom too, as they said, not to wear masks and not to get the vaccination.
And then they became ill. Seriously ill. They kept the faith, but they suddenly turned to those in the medical field to heal them. They turned to the science they had long condemned and, while lying in an ICU bed and on a ventilator, they pleaded for the vaccination. All too late.
Those vaccine passports sold at the barbecue? Cute. Very cute. Indeed, all anyone needs in order to ward off this virus are the words within our U.S. Constitution. A paper mask will do nothing, right? But a cheap paper copy of the constitution, sold for a few bucks, will save all. Well, maybe not all. Just conservatives who, so it would seem, own the rights to bearing the label “patriotic.”
Rather than auctioning long guns, we’d have been more impressed to see you auctioning Faith and Freedom masks while encouraging people to wear them and get vaccinated. In fact, that would have landed this piece in the thumbs-up category. Instead, it’s a thumbs down.