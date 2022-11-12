When a major employer in a community announces it is closing shop, it’s not a good message to hear. Such was the case when Fujifilm announced it was shuttering the bulk of its operations here in Greenwood County after a nearly 35-year run.
No, we’re not giving Fuji’s departure a thumbs up, but we are giving a thumbs up to how the company is working with county officials, Greenwood Together and Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce in an effort to get real estate refilled, but mainly in the effort to help people who are seeking new jobs and hoping to stay in the area.
Sure, a thumbs up, but more than that we extend our deepest thanks to the military veterans who have faithfully served their country. And a huge thumbs up to the Greenwood Veterans Center for continuing to honor veterans through the Hall of Heroes ceremonies on the campus of Lander University.
If we cannot come to terms yet as a nation about whether to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, how in heck can we get much of anything accomplished? Meaningful stuff, that is.
We were amused by a meme we saw last Saturday and nodded in agreement. Well, some of us did. It read “Don’t forget to set your clocks from sunshine and happiness back to misery and despair this weekend.”
If you are among what apparently is the majority who would like to say goodbye to DST, we give you a thumbs up. If not, we simply respect your position. And if DST remains in effect, we won’t even claim voting was rigged or anything like that. We’ll simply adjust. And adjust our clocks. Twice a year.