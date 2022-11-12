When a major employer in a community announces it is closing shop, it’s not a good message to hear. Such was the case when Fujifilm announced it was shuttering the bulk of its operations here in Greenwood County after a nearly 35-year run.

No, we’re not giving Fuji’s departure a thumbs up, but we are giving a thumbs up to how the company is working with county officials, Greenwood Together and Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce in an effort to get real estate refilled, but mainly in the effort to help people who are seeking new jobs and hoping to stay in the area.

