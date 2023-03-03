The latest report on the origin — or suspected origin — of COVID-19 has been a launchpad for the misinformation peddlers and conspiracy theorists. Now we have the Energy Department confirming a classified report determined the virus came from a Chinese lab. However, a key phrase exists: low confidence. Apparently there does not exist a definitive answer to COVID-19’s genesis and investigators have yet to reach any solid consensus on the disease’s origin.
That this has once again fueled misinformation and conspiracy theorists is of no help in the short or long run. Sure, we’d all like some definitive answer, but the one thing we do know is that it’s killed nearly 7 million people.
Oh, so let’s count this as a thumbs down to the mishandling of information, especially the deliberate mishandling.
Well, it certainly has been interesting and rather time-consuming, but we are compelled to give a thumbs up to the fact that the Alex Murdaugh murder trial in Walterboro is winding down. Finally.
Really, this is not a case in which such widespread attention being paid to our state is happily received. Imagine the perspective some viewers outside our state have on us in general terms. You know how it goes. Generalities become stereotypes. Unfortunately.
One more thumbs down. This one goes out to the cherry trees in Washington, D.C. and our own daffodils and azaleas and other flowering trees and shrubberies.
We find it highly rude of them to begin blossoming and blooming and sprouting well before they should. In February, of all things, and of course now. Don’t they know it’s not spring yet? Don’t the cherry trees know, for example, that Washington, D.C. has to work on a rather strict schedule in planning its annual tourist attraction, the Cherry Blossom Festival? Don’t the azaleas know the Masters is always the second full weekend in April and that it takes a whole lot of work to have Augusta National look just right around its sprawling 18-hole course?
We mentioned misdirected conspiracy theories above, but we’re beginning to wonder if these flowers, bushes and trees aren’t conspiring to scare everyone about global warming, which we all know is totally false science. Right? (Insert sarcasm font, please.)