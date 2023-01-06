Do you have a tree up, along with other decorations inside and outside the house, before Thanksgiving? Day after? Do you wait until Dec. 1? Or maybe you’re one of those who decorates the house and yard but waits to put the tree up on Christmas Eve as a family tradition.
OK, now that you’ve answered that, answer this. How do you undo Christmas?
Do you abide by the traditional 12 days of Christmas? Maybe you’re one of those whose home on Dec. 26 more closely resembles a Southern Living home. In spring. If a stranger stopped by, they’d think you were the epitome of Ebenezer Scrooge — pre-salvation, of course.
Well, no matter which of these fits you and your household, we want to give you a thumbs up if you’ve been keeping the greenery green, the tree free of being bonfire material in your living room.
But with that said, we share with you what NFPA — National Fire Protection Association — shared with us in an email. According to their data, a full one-third — that’s 33% — of Christmas tree home fires occur in the month of January. Chances are if you’re one of those who set up a live tree anywhere near Thanksgiving, it’s a borderline fire hazard, no matter how religiously you watered it.
NFPA doesn’t want to get in the business of dictating your holiday traditions, but the organization does suggest that people get those “large combustible items” out sooner than later. Maybe keep some of the other decorations out if you need, but don’t take a risk.
After all, you want to be able to say each year that you displayed a beautiful Christmas tree, not a large combustible.
And while reflecting on the season’s festive holiday trees and what can happen, most of us can and should count our blessings that we did not experience what Kim and David Harrell of Greenwood did.
While it was not their tree that caused the blaze, the Harrells lost much of their home and belongings in a horrific Christmas Day fire. They survived the ordeal and are grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received from church members — David is the pastor of New Covenant Church — family, friends and strangers in the aftermath.
The Harrells will get through thanks to their faith and thanks to the support they receive from the community, a reflection of true Christmas spirit. Those who are helping see them through this ordeal at minimum deserve a thumbs up.