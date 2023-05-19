Big congrats and a thumbs up to the Greenwood Christian School 4x800 boys team for winning the state championship title earlier this month in Orangeburg. They capped off the run with a time that beat its opposing team’s time by a full 15 seconds.
We’re not sure if there is something really fishy going on in Greenwood County, but we hope all is well. Also, we doubt the county is launching its own naval force to patrol Lake Greenwood.
What are we talking about, you ask?
Well, the county is continuing its work and making progress on two economic development projects that are touted to represent a whopping $314 million price tag. Those projects — as is the common practice with other projects that are kept secret until the deal is sealed — have code names. One is Wahoo and the other is Commodore.
A wahoo is a fish, and a tropical fish at that. So, not likely the county is stocking the lake with millions of dollars in fish. And we’re glad it’s not. A commodore is a naval military rank. Again, not likely the county is putting together its own navy to patrol Lake Greenwood, and we’d have to wonder how doing so would bring millions to the county anyway.
Yes, if you were wondering, we have already discounted the idea that Lionel Richie and the Commodores have reunited and are setting up shop in Greenwood County.
Of course, Commodore 64 is also the name of what was at one time a widely acclaimed personal computer. Again, not likely what this project is about, although a computer company coming here might be considered a great economic boost to the county.
There is this to consider. A commodore is a title often given to the person in charge of a yacht club. But again, we cannot imagine a yacht club bringing so many millions in investments into the county.
Well, enough of our trying to guess what these code names actually mean. No doubt when and if these projects come to fruition we’ll have that aha moment and understand why Wahoo and Commodore were chosen as the code names.
Meanwhile, on the likelihood these will come through and create an economic boost to our county, we give a big “Wahoo!” shout and a thumbs up.