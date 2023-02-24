We have to point this one sideways because we are overcome with mixed feelings. And maybe even a few tears wrought by eye irritation.
Yes, it is good that the state Forestry Commission prescribes controlled burns. That’s one reason why South Carolina is not a miles-long inferno like California sometimes is. Well, that and the fact that we don’t get those wild winds that sweep over the mountains and into the valleys. Plus, we like South Carolina better and have it on good authority that God does, too.
Anyway, while grateful that the Forestry Commission saw fit to prescribe a burn on Thursday, we and many others no doubt wish they’d waited to get the prescription filled because Thursday in and around Greenwood could have been a rather spectacular day with record high temps and ... well, maybe some sunshine? Hard to say because the sun was obscured by the burn. But the burning eyes were aplenty, no doubt, irritated by the smoke.
Our colleagues in Charleston opined this week on a gun bill, H. 3594, and we have to give them a thumbs up and share elements of what they had to say. They shot straight in coming down against the bill which, if it becomes law, is overkill.
We have some lawmakers who apparently think just about anyone ought to be able to carry a sidearm, not have to have their concealed weapons permit at the ready to show law enforcement and just about go anywhere they want with a gun on their side, even where they’re not supposed to, such as in businesses that have a no-carry sign, church and even bars and restaurants. The caveat is that persons who carry where they were not supposed to can get a lesser penalty if they did not “knowingly” carry. Yeah, right.
In fact, the bill would erase the need for a permit, and training on proper handling of a weapon. Under the bill, a gun-carrying person would not even have to be savvy about the state’s law on where guns are prohibited. As the Post and Courier opined, “There is, in fact, nothing in the Second Amendment that says people can carry a gun whenever and wherever they want.”
Here are some other points raised in the P&C’s editorial:
• Allows some first-offense gun violations to be expunged from criminals’ records, which can mean a second-offense violation of those and other laws will carry a lighter sentence. The proposal by the House Judiciary Committee applies to unlawful possession of a firearm and other gun crimes that carry a penalty of up to a year in prison. Only crimes with a penalty of less than 31 days currently qualify for expungement under this provision.
• Reduces the penalty for carrying a gun into a business with a “no concealable weapons” sign. Currently, people face a penalty of up to a year in prison, just like people who carry guns into schools, courthouses, churches and other places where they’re banned by law. The bill says people who violate the law in private businesses can only be charged with a trespass-like crime that carries a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail.
• Eliminates even that minor penalty for people who carry guns into bars and restaurants that prohibit them and are willing to lie about it, by adding a requirement that gun-toters “knowingly” take their weapons inside. The bill also adds that “knowingly” dodge to people who carry guns into their workplaces when their bosses tell them not to. Fortunately, state law doesn’t bar employers from firing those people — yet.
• Allows school boards to override the no-guns law on school campuses — and allows county and city councils to allow guns in their meetings and (possibly) inside courtrooms, and day care operators to allow them in their facilities. The proposed new language says the state restrictions on where guns can be carried do not apply to “a person given permission to carry a firearm by the property owner or person in control of the premises.”
Extreme gun rights advocates would say the Second Amendment makes no provision for permits or even places restrictions on whether convicted criminals can possess a gun.
So, let’s ponder automobiles, which extreme gun rights advocates like to note can be used to kill people as they argue the point that guns don’t kill people. People kill people.
Our founding fathers did not write a word about automobiles, so if we carry this parallel thinking over, logically we should not need driver training or licenses to buy or operate automobiles.
Hard to say why these lawmakers think our Second Amendment rights are on the verge of being wiped out that they find themselves compelled to turn South Carolina into the Old West.