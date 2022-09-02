It’s time again to aim those opposable digits up or down and, admittedly, we have a tendency to point them upward as a means of highlighting some positives in the community.

Frankly, we thought more folks than not would see the announcement of a new Starbucks on the south side of town as a positive. We were a bit taken aback by those who thumbed their noses, rather than give a thumbs up. For all the complaints that the south end of town is treated poorly when it comes to growth and development, one would think additions such as Groucho’s, Starbucks and others would be welcome news.

