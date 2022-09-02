It’s time again to aim those opposable digits up or down and, admittedly, we have a tendency to point them upward as a means of highlighting some positives in the community.
Frankly, we thought more folks than not would see the announcement of a new Starbucks on the south side of town as a positive. We were a bit taken aback by those who thumbed their noses, rather than give a thumbs up. For all the complaints that the south end of town is treated poorly when it comes to growth and development, one would think additions such as Groucho’s, Starbucks and others would be welcome news.
Hey, you don’t have to buy the coffee if you don’t want to, but it’ll surely be a welcome sight for others. We’d also think that some of the growth taking place will result in even more growth. Maybe those who want a Dunkin Donuts will get their wish one day, which would be icing on the ... anyway, thumbs up to the brew, thumbs down to the whiners.
Oh, and here’s a thought. Those who say we need this or that eatery or shop, how about you take out a small business loan and open one up. That’s how these things come to be, and rest assured Starbucks didn’t just throw a dart at the map and land in this spot. Market analysis helps determine where these franchises crop up.
They harbor no illusion that a magazine in and of itself will resolve drug and alcohol abuse problems in Greenwood County, but the coroner and police chief, Sonny Cox and T.J. Chaudoin, get a thumbs up for teaming to publish a magazine geared toward educating people about the dangers and pitfalls drugs and alcohol can and often do create. If, for example, the project prevents one fentanyl death then it’s serving the community well.
Pond wrecker gets a thumbs down, and we are glad the Greenwood PD was able to determine who she is and make an arrest.
Reference here is to the 32-year-old woman who apparently vandalized the fountain outside Sugar Boutique this past week. We don’t get it. Why do people see a need to ruin something that provides a touch of beauty to the community? But this seems the sort of thing a teen or group of teens would do, not a woman in her 30s.
We hope she gets some help, if needed, and a spell of community service. Have her work with the city’s landscaping crew for a week, maintaining flowers, grass, the median on Main Street and whatever else needs done.