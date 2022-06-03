And with that, the South Carolina Festival of Flowers is officially underway. A mainstay of the festival, now in its 55th year, is the ladies luncheon, which took place Wednesday. Hey, it’s such a popular S.C. Festival of Flowers event that first lady Peggy McMaster attended again.
This gives us an opportunity to acknowledge the hard work volunteers and others have poured into making the 55th year as good as past years. So, to Susan Jackson, Nicole Munnerlyn, who serve as co-chairpeople of the event this year, we give a thumbs up. And Stephen Gilbert, who was contracted at very nearly the last minute to help pull it all together, another thumbs up. You know the saying “behind every great man is a great woman,” right? Well, then we’d be remiss if we did not acknowledge the contributions of Charity Gilbert too.
We are looking forward to next weekend which, of course, is the main weekend of the S.C. Festival of Flowers. There will be plenty of activities and fun to be had, that’s for sure.
It’s been a tragic week in Ware Shoals with the back-to-back drowning of two men in the Saluda River at Irving Pitts Memorial Park. While it doesn’t seem wholly appropriate as a thumbs up, under the circumstances, we do want to acknowledge the work of those who attempted rescues at the two scenes. Surely a difficult time as all involved had hoped for a better outcome — a rescue and not a recovery.
Lots more graduates taking to the stages in the Lakelands these days. Ninety Six High graduation took place Thursday and there will be four more commencement ceremonies today and tonight for Emerald, Greenwood, McCormick and Ware Shoals high school seniors. Thumbs up to these graduates and the teachers who helped them achieve this milestone in life.
If you are among those who believe there’s more to solving mass shootings than trotting out the tired “thoughts and prayers” mantra, you get a thumbs up from us. Lawmakers not willing to do more? Well, you get a thumb, that’s for sure, and we know where it’s located on your person.