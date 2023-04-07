Thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy with rain likely during the afternoon. Morning high of 70F with temps falling to near 55. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NE and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Plenty of reasons this week to extend a thumb upward. And, by the way, who said all the news is bad news? Not so in the Lakelands and not so when it comes to our reporting.
Let’s start off with an incredible band of brothers. And sisters. We are, of course, referring to Ninety Six High School’s indoor percussion ensemble, an incredibly talented group of kids who are soon bound for Ohio — again — to compete in the world championships. Way to go, band, and congrats again to director Torey Riser.
Maybe Sloan Griffin Jr. should consider renaming his store.
How about Idea and Ideal Shoe Shop?
Griffin, whose shop is on Pressley Street, teamed with VA Dr. Lisa Maddox to develop and patent a house shoe for people with substantially different leg lengths.
She, a retired physical medicine and rehab specialist, worked at the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center. He, a cobbler who was treated by Maddox for a leg injury at the same facility, and she got talking about how amputees and others with a leg-length disability don’t have viable options for a bedroom shoe when at home. They either have to continue wearing shoes with lifts attached or hop around, Maddox noted.
Griffin took on the challenge to find a solution. He kept pristine detailed notes on his process and, in August 2020, he and Maddox filed a nine-page patent application. Fast forward to 2023 and this past week they received the patent. Their “slip-ups” and “flip-ups” will improve the lives of many in the years to come.
Griffin and Maddox get a thumbs up and will, no doubt, earn the thanks of many others.
Another shoutout and thumbs up goes to Dr. Robert Tiller and the residency program he directs at Self Regional, which obviously is a stellar program based on its high average score. The national five-year average score is 537. Of the 748 residency programs in South Carolina, Self’s average score was 612, which meant the program tied for third place nationally. Impressive.