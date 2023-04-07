Plenty of reasons this week to extend a thumb upward. And, by the way, who said all the news is bad news? Not so in the Lakelands and not so when it comes to our reporting.

Let’s start off with an incredible band of brothers. And sisters. We are, of course, referring to Ninety Six High School’s indoor percussion ensemble, an incredibly talented group of kids who are soon bound for Ohio — again — to compete in the world championships. Way to go, band, and congrats again to director Torey Riser.

Tags