Thank goodness no one was shot, no one was killed.
No, this isn’t about some far-off place. Rather, it’s about right here, in Uptown Greenwood.
Yes indeed, that early morning when a few folks were still inside Buenavista Latin Cafe finishing off their adult beverages when they got caught by Greenwood’s finest.
Yes, they were in violation of the new ordinance that requires bars to shut down and have customers shuffled out the door by 2 a.m. There’s nothing to argue there.
But here’s the thing that yet bugs us about this. The 2 a.m. rule came about because some in the business of crafting and passing laws and ordinances said shutting down bars by 2 a.m. will all but stop the gun violence in Greenwood.
Maybe we are wrong, but aside from some loud Latin music played on the sidewalk in Uptown that got a few folks upset because it competed with other live musicians performing nearby, Buenavista hasn’t exactly been a hotbed of crime. Certainly not a place where shootings occur. In fact, bars and shootings in Greenwood are an uncommon mix, even after 2 a.m.
So really, it is not the closing hour that is magical; rather it is certain establishments themselves that seem to be a draw for violent people and repeat violent offenders. Maybe the attention should be given to shutting those nuisance places down. Meanwhile, we are still OK with the 2 a.m. closing time. It might — and we hope it does — be more effective in curbing drunken driving than in curbing shootings.
Focus more on these nuisance places, cities, municipalities and counties and we’ll give you a big thumbs up.
Now, with all that said, we do support lawmakers’ efforts to do something about the proverbial revolving door in which, it seems, violent offenders are right back on the streets only to commit more violent crimes.
And the problem extends beyond our state’s borders, but our state is our main focus. Let’s get something done, and done soon, lawmakers.
Remember, this is about serving the people’s interest and not about lining the pockets of defense attorneys and bail bondsmen.
Get something meaningful done in this arena and you’ll get a thumbs up. At the very least.
And now, let’s talk some trash, shall we?
Hats off and thumbs up to Greenwood County for bringing home the top prize in the Upstate litter cleanup challenge. Hey, we’re not about to celebrate how trashy some of our county residents can be, but when it came to making the landscape more beautiful, we got first place in the bag, so to speak. Our county had the most volunteers — 605 — and collected the most trash — 15,128 pounds — among participating Upstate counties.