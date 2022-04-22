If this week seemed a tad off, you might have to wonder if the birth anniversaries of a couple of historic figures factored into your week. Nestled on either side of Queen Elizabeth’s birthday are the birth anniversaries of two notorious figures: Adolf Hitler on April 20, Vladimir Lenin today. And it’s not lost on us that Lenin’s birth date keeps front and center a living notorious figure who has brought death upon his innocent neighbors in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin.
Really, this is more of an observation than a thumbs up or down. Putin deserves far more than a thumbs down, but we’ll reserve our thoughts on what would be best for him. And most assuredly, his opponent, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, deserves far more than a thumbs up. He was the No. 1 pick for the Profile in Courage award doled out this week, and for good reason.
Setting aside discussions about odor — folks who lived and worked around pulp mills would often be heard to say the smell emanating from their stacks was the smell of money — we do extend a thumbs up to Diana Pet Food and its announcement this week that it’s investing $65 million in expansion dollars that will over the next few years also produce 65 more jobs. Every bit helps, and we are glad the parent company has seen fit to make Greenwood County home. Guess we can say this expansion is a pet project too.
Hey, Elton John’s still doing it. So are the Stones, Paul McCartney, Ringo, Robert Plant and a host of others.
Doing what? Still making music, still touring.
So, with that in mind, we have to give a thumbs up to this weekend’s Feebstock, details of which were on Thursday’s front page. It’s pretty cool that some Greenwood area old(er) rockers will be putting on a concert Saturday. Plus, they’re ready to play backup for others, those slightly younger but older than 50 musicians who want to take to the stage at Sports Break. To add to why they get a thumbs up, while they’re not charging for the music they are trying to raise some dollars for the Pathway House of Greenwood.
It’s spring, yes, but leading up to the weekend felt like we had seasonally regressed. And we do wish the weather gods would opt more for rain on workdays, and sunshine on weekends. The good news is that this weekend is looking more like it should. Of course, we don’t dismiss the importance of rain and look forward to a final rinse and spin cycle that sends the visible pollen down the drain. We know we’re not alone in that regard.
So, despite the pollen, the recent tornadic activity, the torrential rains and all else that comes our way on this sphere, we do acknowledge Earth Day today and give a big thumbs up to those who treat the planet with respect. Really, every day should be Earth Day. We should never litter, so there should not have to be any special day set aside to exercise a cleanup. But we are glad folks are doing their part to keep the awareness up and running.