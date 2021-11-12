Space. The final frontier. Or the extended frontier, in the case of Abbeville County Library.
A thumbs up to Mary Elizabeth Land, the library’s director, for putting some library space to good use. It’s her ALT space plan in which ALT stands for Alternative Space for Learning and Creativity. A former storage room has been given new life, but more important, it’s been given new meaning and purpose, a purpose that will better serve the community.
If you missed the story, it published Wednesday on page 3A and can be found on our website, indexjournal.com. It’s a great idea.
We’re gonna take a shot in the dark here in giving Ann Logan a thumbs up and hope she doesn’t mind us doing so, even when she’s a tad older.
Ann is the 10-year-old daughter of Dr. Matt Logan, who soon will take the reins from retiring Jim Pfeiffer to lead Self Regional Healthcare. Ann was featured rather prominently on Tuesday’s front page as she received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, now that the all-clear has been given for children ages 5 to 11 to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
Now, no surprise that some folks had to weigh in with negative comments in noting how Ann grimaced as she was about to get jabbed. Of course she did. Most kids do wince, grimace and even cry before a needle pricks the surface of the skin. Some adults still do. But the negative comments were primarily from anti-vaxxers, as they’re called, and some had harsh words for her dad because he made Ann get vaccinated.
Well, we suspect Ann willingly took the jab and did so because her dad, as much a loving parent as any anti-vaxxer, has shared his medical knowledge and the clear evidence that vaccinations work. Vaccinations have done wonders in bringing cases of Polio down to near non-existence worldwide, among other diseases that have plagued humanity.
Ann won’t sprout wings as a result of the vaccine, the only microchip that will track her is when and if she’s given a smartphone and she is now among those who will likely stave off any illness — or severe illness — wrought by the pandemic.
Have you stopped to fill up at a gas pump and seen one of those stickers depicting President Biden pointing at the gas price and saying “I did this”?
Those stickers were slapped on pumps as gas prices rose above $3 a gallon. We have noticed a good number of stations touting gas prices well below $3 a gallon lately.
So that begs the question of whether Biden gets a thumbs down for higher gas prices, followed with a thumbs up for the now lower prices.