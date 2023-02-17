Rain ending this morning. Breaks of sun in the afternoon. Morning high of 63F with temps falling to near 50. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Today is national Random Acts of Kindness Day, which is the pinnacle of an entire Random Acts of Kindness Week, which ends Saturday.
Mercy. That might be asking too much of some people we’ve had the pleasure(?) of encountering. We bet many of you also know people who think every day is Random Acts of Meanness Day. They don’t need to set aside a week, much less a day.
Well, if you’re one who is into all these special days/weeks/months, and if you chose this week to focus on doing one or more random acts of kindness, then thank you and a heartfelt thumbs up to you.
It wouldn’t be random, per se, but it sure would be an act of kindness if those “road work ahead” signs dotting Grace Street actually meant something. While the nails-and-screws-embedded-in-trash-on-roadways mess has seemed to subside, Grace Street’s destructive dips, bumps and holes have been a joyless ride for far too long.
If nothing’s going to be done to ease the damage to wheel alignment and shock absorbers, at least quit teasing travelers with those promising road signs. They’re about as annoying as seeing the Ruby Tuesday sign revealed.
Oh, and while on road conditions, we might add that perhaps a jump ramp could be added to either side of the bridge that’s been out on Airport Road since — well, since a long time ago. Maybe as far back as BC. That’s Before COVID. Anyway, it’s been out way too long, so maybe some more daring drivers would not object to trying their hand at some Dukes of Hazzard driving by using ramps. The rest can and will have to keep using the detour until bridges on Laurel Avenue and Haltiwanger Road also go out.
In case you didn’t figure it out yet, the lack of road work gets a thumbs down.
Someone please cue Elton John. “Don’t let the sun go down on me...”
Ahhh, yes. Finally. Finally, the sun doesn’t set before 6 p.m. More good news, it won’t set before 6 p.m. again until sometime in October.
How about it, South Carolina legislators. Sure, there are vastly more important matters at hand for you to contend with — and by that we don’t mean choosing the color indigo or shape of the Palmetto tree on our state flag — but joining other states that have clocked out on Daylight Saving Time shouldn’t be too large a hurdle to jump. Really, it should tie up too much of your time to fix this. You’ve had time for several years now. So, it’s about time to do something. In a timely fashion. No more time outs.