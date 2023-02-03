Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith’s idea to form a Mayor’s Youth Council in the wake of numerous shootings and violence within the city might well have been one of those met with an “OK, sure” response within the community.
Another committee, more meetings and then what? The skepticism would be understandable.
But this newspaper’s visit to one of the group’s meetings seems to indicate that the youth council even exceeded Smith’s own hopes for what might evolve and take place.
No, the youths have not come up with a plan to stem the violence. They have not shaped any city policy. At least, not yet. What they have done, however, is show that many youths in our community actually do care about Greenwood and want to have a positive impact on its future. And they have made it known that not only do they care, they have a voice and long to be heard — heard in ways that can effect change.
They’re not about rallying on the steps of city hall to chant and protest. Instead, they want to interact with others in city leadership, learn, understand, be understood and be involved.
We give them a thumbs up and the mayor a thumbs up. Keep the momentum up. Good things will likely come of this.
Y’all might get a charge out of this. We certainly did.
Say what you will about global warming, going green, solar energy, carbon footprints and all else, but the fact is that EVs — electric vehicles — are fast becoming more prevalent. Businesses are turning to EVs and, certainly, more and more people are parking and plugging them in their garages.
Charging stations, however, are not quite so prevalent. At least, not nearly as prevalent as gas stations. But as Tuesday’s front-page story by staffer Lindsey Hodges pointed out, that is slowly beginning to change to meet a growing need. And that’s a good thing.
So it is that we give a fully charged thumbs up to the businesses and municipalities, such as Ninety Six. With its historic Star Fort, Ninety Six is a vacation destination spot. Same with our area state parks and, frankly, same with much of South Carolina. So, the need to accommodate our visitors who’ve gone electric, there will be an ever-increasing need to eye plug-in opportunities.
Hmmmm. We haven’t asked, but you might know the City of Greenwood has always been generous about providing water and electricity to the barbecue competition teams that descend on the city each year for our Festival of Discovery. Wonder if, on the outer perimeter of the Uptown square area, will the city now look into providing charging stations for our EV guests? Certainly it stands to reason that our hotels will need to consider it.