Greenwood County Council earns a thumbs up for its unanimous decision to retain the county farmers market in the newly approved plans that will overhaul the 80-acre Wilbanks Sports Complex site that once housed a civic center — any one remember Molly Hatchet playing there? — and expand the county’s recreational offerings.
There’s no reason a rec complex and farmers market cannot share some space, and it would have been more than a shame to relegate the market to an outdoor setting; it would have been downright dumb. Farmers are exposed to the elements enough when growing and harvesting, and unless council has a way to control the weather during the farmers market operating hours, it needed to retain that indoor setting. And yes, the building could use some upgrades and improvements.
Some people simply love what they do and don’t want to retire. They deserve some recognition. And thanks. And, at minimum, a thumbs up.
That’s the case with Donalds firefighter Hobard “Hobie” Erickson who, at 95, is the state’s oldest active firefighter. Late last month, Erickson was feted on his 95th birthday, garnering the attention of lawmakers and others who admire and love him.
This past week, Abbeville County Council also celebrated Erickson’s long-storied career by presenting him a proclamation.
At 95, Erickson keeps up with fellow firefighters by working out several times a week at the YMCA.
If you’re wondering how he does what he does, and for so long, here’s what he had to say to the Index-Journal for the story published after his birthday celebration:
“No. 1 is Jesus Christ. He is the man. I have a session every morning. I spend 45 minutes to an hour on a devotional. That’s the main thing. The other thing is that lady over there (his wife). She takes good care of me. She’s the best.”