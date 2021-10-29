Not long after the Jan. 6 “incident” at the U.S. Capitol — you know, the one where a few tourists got a little out of hand, a little rowdy, broke a few windows, stole a few things and seemed to be on a vigilante-style hunt for Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence — we had suggested that our esteemed congressman, Jeff Duncan, be inclined toward holding No. 45 a bit more accountable for how those tourists got out of hand. We even suggested the congressman remove the socks with 45’s name on them and put them in 45’s mouth.
We said as much because we and more than a few other observers thought that if 45 did not somewhat instigate the tourists’ actions, he could have said something to stop them. Instead, he had words of praise and love for them, all while the congressman stopped way short of anything that could be construed as outright condemnation of 45’s lack of leadership in stopping the tourists from messing up the U.S. Capitol grounds for other tourists.
Well, our take on the situation riled more than a few folks here at home. How dare the paper get upset with the man who upholds their right to spread the coronavirus, not get vaccinated and openly carry firearms.
And so they will no doubt stand shoulder to shoulder with said congressman who sported a face mask — only because he has to on Capitol Hill or risk a fine — with the new catchphrase “Let’s Go Brandon.”
If you’re scratching your head and saying “so what,” we urge you to Google the phrase. Or google it in conjunction with the congressman’s name. You’ll find that “Let’s Go Brandon” is not really in praise of anyone named Brandon. Rather, it’s a reference to crowd chants that have been erupting nationally, chants of “F- — Joe Biden.”
Biden was recorded whispering to then-President Barack Obama that the president’s signing of the health care reform bill was a “big f-- — — deal,” Vice President Dick Cheney told Sen. Patrick Leahy to “f- — yourself” and others have also had outbursts or even slip-ups they thought were privately uttered.
So maybe we are being too harsh and too judgmental here in thinking Jeff Duncan deserves a thumbs down for this in-your-face face mask. At least the congressman wasn’t wearing a face mask that actually sports the phrase “F- — Joe Biden.” Yet.
If a new swath of tourists sweeps down on the Capitol in the ensuing months, they’ll likely be wearing such masks and waving their “F- — Biden” flags with their children in tow. And maybe that will be just fine with our congressman.
And we hope the congressman will take it all in stride if someone shows up on the Capitol steps sporting a “Let’s Go Duncan” face mask.