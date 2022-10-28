James Gowan is keeping the faith and, as the newly appointed executive director, we believe he’ll be keeping true to the mission of Faith Home Christian Recovery Center.
Gowan is no stranger to Faith Home whose long-serving leader, Aline “Mama” Barnes, he replaces following Barnes’ death earlier this month. He’s been affiliated with the recovery facility since 2012 and has served as its general manager the past five years, which was also a time of significant growth and expansion of Faith Home.
Thumbs up to Gowan and the Faith Home board for putting its faith in him.
Breakfast must bring out the best in people. Or, at least, in most people. It was downright refreshing to read all the positive comments on the story we posted about Eggs Up beginning work to build its restaurant in Greenwood.
With so many negative comments often associated with stories we share on social media, some that even surprise us when we thought we could no longer be surprised, this was a nice change. Too bad we don’t see that more often.
While unlikely, we wish the positive comments would create a flood of more such commentary and that people would keep on the sunny side. Even if that’s not how they prefer their eggs cooked.
We’ll wrap this up with a thumbs up to the area’s public school districts for what were largely quite positive state report cards, the details for which were enumerated in a front-page story on Saturday.
It was encouraging, especially while we are yet on the heels of the impact COVID-19 had on education, to see a great deal of marked improvements across the Lakelands in terms of standardized test scores and graduation rates.
While there is always room for improvement, there’s also the need to recognize improvements already made. Well done.