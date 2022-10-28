James Gowan is keeping the faith and, as the newly appointed executive director, we believe he’ll be keeping true to the mission of Faith Home Christian Recovery Center.

Gowan is no stranger to Faith Home whose long-serving leader, Aline “Mama” Barnes, he replaces following Barnes’ death earlier this month. He’s been affiliated with the recovery facility since 2012 and has served as its general manager the past five years, which was also a time of significant growth and expansion of Faith Home.

