Election Day 2022 is just around the corner. Early voting is even sooner as it begins Oct. 24.
In addition to national, state and local elections, there are two ballot questions voters must consider that are tied to the state’s rainy day funds, or General Reserve Fund.
As detailed in Tuesday’s paper, the first question asks whether voters support increasing the amount of money the state has to keep in the General Reserve Fund from 5% of the previous year’s revenue to 7%. The reserve percentage would increase year by year, at half a percentage point of the general fund revenue each year until it equals 7%.
The second question would raise the amount of the Capital Reserve Fund, used to keep funds in reserve and pay for capital improvements. The question asks if the Capital Reserve Fund should increase from 2% of the general fund from the previous fiscal year to 3%.
Both seem like savvy economic measures, right? Should these come to pass, bear in mind that many of the same lawmakers who this year were doling out surplus dollars like so many Santas would be held to these new provisions.
You will forgive us, we hope, when the cynic in us wonders if lawmakers will not find a way to circumvent said provisions, despite the fact they would be constitutional amendments.
After all, the state’s constitution also provides that all students be afforded a “minimally adequate” education. And we all know that’s not happening across the entire state, don’t we?