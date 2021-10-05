There are special days set aside to celebrate people and occasions, such as Mother’s Day and Earth Day.
There are special weeks designated to put focus on causes and raise awareness, such as the one we are involved in now, National Newspaper Week.
And there are whole months set aside to also focus on causes and raise awareness.
This month is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and while we and other newspapers cannot address each recognition month with special sections, our tradition continued this year with the annual production of a section dedicated to informing, raising awareness and, ultimately we hope, saving lives.
Much of what was contained in Saturday’s Breast Cancer Awareness section is standard but solid information. But we particularly were glad we could share two people’s stories and the journeys they and their families have taken in a battle with this disease.
If you somehow missed the section in Saturday’s Weekender edition, extra copies are available at our offices on Phoenix Street. The two stories we particularly hope you will read if you have not already done so are about Anne Marie Glawe of Greenwood and Meg Kinnard, a South Carolina writer for The Associated Press.
Their stories are also available to read on our website, indexjournal.com. What they share is at times frightening, enlightening and even inspirational.
Many advances have been made in the fight against breast cancer, but it remains a dominant cause of deaths among women. There’s no sugar-coating that fact. The only and best way to deal with breast cancer, then, is through education, routine self-exams and doctor visits, and persistence in receiving detailed information, second opinions as necessary and fully knowing options when and if treatment becomes necessary.
Reading the stories Glawe and Kinnard have shared reinforces all of that and more. Meeting them through their stories humanizes the otherwise somewhat clinical experience a woman has from diagnosis to treatment.
While breast cancer can and does touch some men’s lives, it remains mostly a disease affecting women. Thus the adoption of the color pink to designate the awareness month.
We care little if you like pink. We care greatly about your health and well-being, and urge you to heed the information in the special section. But don’t stop at October. Develop frequent habits of self-examination year-round, get regular mammograms, keep doctor’s appointments and trust your own instincts if something doesn’t seem right.