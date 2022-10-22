We’re borrowing a page from Renee Love’s guest column in today’s edition. With Halloween just days away — Oct. 31, to be precise, in case you missed Chris Trainor’s annual “when is Halloween” column — Love penned a piece about a different sort of fear factor, one that comes at us all by way of infomercials, TV commercials and hold messages when you call the doctor’s office.
These infomercials make you start questioning every little twitch, itch and whatever else you have experienced. Suddenly, you wonder if you have it — whatever health it the infomercial is describing.
As she points out, while it’s good information to have, should you experience the actual symptoms and not have a tendency to easily be influenced or be a hypochondriac, it’s also scary stuff. Very scary.
Spoiler alert here if you’ve not already read her column, but Love’s point is simply that we all should focus more on positives and less on negatives. Seems a healthier choice, most definitely, and something her father taught her.
And so here we are, borrowing from her father’s wise admonition, because not only is it Halloween season, it’s also election season. And that too can be scary. Very scary.
If you’ve watched any TV of late, then surely you know this to be true. Anyone who is facing a challenger has been busy in the kitchen with ad specialists cooking up commercials designed to scare the hell out of voters.
Make no mistake. This is not an art that belongs to any one particular party, either. Both are quite capable and adept at messaging that could cause one to think that a vote for a particular candidate will surely result in Armageddon. Or the apocalypse. Take your pick. They each essentially speak to the same outcome.
Our advice is to take these commercials and mailers for what they’re worth and not for what the candidates paid to produce them. Be skeptical and if you find yourself quaking with fear, remember that is precisely what is intended. And then remember how when you were a kid your Dad opened the closet door and poked around or stooped down to look under your bed to assure you that the thing that was scaring the hell out of you wasn’t even there at all.